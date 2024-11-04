GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP protest over Wakf issue in Mysuru

Published - November 04, 2024 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers led by Mysuru city president L. Nagendra submitting a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju protesting against the issue of notices to farmers alleging encroachment of Wakf land.

BJP workers led by Mysuru city president L. Nagendra submitting a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju protesting against the issue of notices to farmers alleging encroachment of Wakf land. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The BJP staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Monday to oppose the issue of notices to farmers alleging encroachment of Wakf land.

The BJP workers, who gathered near the KMF milk dairy on Bannur road and marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they staged a protest, shouting slogans against the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the notices issued to some farmers in different parts of the State alleging encroachment of Wakf land.

The protestors demanded the resignation of Minister for Wakf and Minorities Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The protest by BJP in Mysuru on Monday was part of the state-wide protest held by the BJP on the issue of Wakf.

The protestors, who also accused the Congress government of being “anti-Hindu, anti-Mutts and anti-Temples”, also sought an amendment to the Wakf Act.

BJP leaders including Mysuru city BJP president L. Nagendra were part of the protest.

The BJP organised the protest even after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued directions to withdraw the notices issued to farmers alleging encroachment of Wakf land.

