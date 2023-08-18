ADVERTISEMENT

BJP protest in Bagalkot over removal of Shivaji statue

August 18, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The protestors accused local officers of acting on the directions of the Karnataka government

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Bagalkot ex-MLA Veeranna Charantimath who accused the Congress government of removing the Shivaji statue only to insult the Hindu community, on August 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP supporters took to the streets of Bagalkot on August 18 protesting against the district administration for removing a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from a traffic circle in the city. The statue at Sonar Extension was removed on August 15 by the city municipal corporation and the district administration as it had been erected without permission.

Veeranna Charantimath, BJP leader and former MLA, alleged, “The Congress government is anti-Hindu. Their ideology is of minority appeasement. They removed the Shivaji statue only to insult the Hindu community.” He warned of a statewide agitation against the government.

Former MLC Narayansa Bhandage accused officials of enforcing rules selectively. “Officers are not stopping the use of loudspeakers for azaan (call for prayers) by mosques despite a Supreme Court order. But they are quick to remove statues of Hindu icons,” he said.

On the night of August 17, police had dispersed a mob that had gathered in front of the police station demanding reinstallation of the statue.

