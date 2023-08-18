August 18, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP supporters took to the streets of Bagalkot on August 18 protesting against the district administration for removing a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from a traffic circle in the city. The statue at Sonar Extension was removed on August 15 by the city municipal corporation and the district administration as it had been erected without permission.

The protestors accused local officers of acting on the directions of the Karnataka government.

Veeranna Charantimath, BJP leader and former MLA, alleged, “The Congress government is anti-Hindu. Their ideology is of minority appeasement. They removed the Shivaji statue only to insult the Hindu community.” He warned of a statewide agitation against the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLC Narayansa Bhandage accused officials of enforcing rules selectively. “Officers are not stopping the use of loudspeakers for azaan (call for prayers) by mosques despite a Supreme Court order. But they are quick to remove statues of Hindu icons,” he said.

On the night of August 17, police had dispersed a mob that had gathered in front of the police station demanding reinstallation of the statue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT