ADVERTISEMENT

BJP protest against power tariff: Protesters throw stones at MESCOM office

June 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A window pane of MESCOM office was damaged on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The BJP’s protest against the recent hike in power tariff turned violent in Shivamogga on Wednesday, as a few protesters threw stones at the MESCOM office near the railway station.

The Shivamogga City unit of the BJP had called for a protest under the leadership of MLA S.N. Channabasappa against the power tariff. The protesters raised slogans against the State government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They alleged that the Congress, which promises guarantees to the people, had increased the power tariff. 

A few protesters attempted to enter the MESCOM premises. The police intervened and stopped them. In the milieu, a couple of protesters threw stones at the MESCOM office. The window panes of the office were damaged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have taken a person into custody on the charge of throwing stones. MLCs S. Rudre Gowda, D.S. Arun, party’s city unit president Jagadish, Mayor Shivakumar, and others led the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US