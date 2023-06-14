HamberMenu
BJP protest against power tariff: Protesters throw stones at MESCOM office

June 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A window pane of MESCOM office was damaged on Wednesday.

A window pane of MESCOM office was damaged on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The BJP’s protest against the recent hike in power tariff turned violent in Shivamogga on Wednesday, as a few protesters threw stones at the MESCOM office near the railway station.

The Shivamogga City unit of the BJP had called for a protest under the leadership of MLA S.N. Channabasappa against the power tariff. The protesters raised slogans against the State government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They alleged that the Congress, which promises guarantees to the people, had increased the power tariff. 

A few protesters attempted to enter the MESCOM premises. The police intervened and stopped them. In the milieu, a couple of protesters threw stones at the MESCOM office. The window panes of the office were damaged.

The police have taken a person into custody on the charge of throwing stones. MLCs S. Rudre Gowda, D.S. Arun, party’s city unit president Jagadish, Mayor Shivakumar, and others led the protest.

