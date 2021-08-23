BJP protest against Dhruvanarayan’s statement

(

Tense moments prevailed at Hotel Metropole Circle on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road in the city on Monday when BJP workers tried to remove the police barricade and continue their march to the Congress office in protest against Congress leader R. Dhruvanarayan’s statement comparing Taliban with RSS.

However, the police arrested the protesters and later released them. The BJP workers were taken away in a police vehicle.

The BJP workers had taken out the march from the party office in Chamarajapuram to the Congress office near J.K. Grounds.