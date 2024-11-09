 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP protected waqf assets and will continue to do so, says Joshi

Published - November 09, 2024 09:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has said that the BJP had done the work of protecting waqf properties earlier and would continue to do so in future.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, he, however, added that BJP would not allow waqf board or land grabbers to grab properties of the poor, commoners, and farmers in the name of waqf property.

Mr. Joshi accused the Congress government in the State of launching a ‘misleading the public campaign’ on the waqf issue. He said that misleading and misguiding the people was in the Congress party’s DNA. The Congress never tried to convince the people, instead misguiding public had become its culture, he said.

Mr. Joshi claimed that while the Congress was confusing people on the waqf issue, the BJP had shown a clear stand on the issue and would never allow waqf board to encroach upon people’s properties. “The BJP has done the work of protecting waqf.”

He said that as per the Anwar Manappadi committee report, influential leaders of the Congress had grabbed 29,000 acres of waqf properties and the committee had also reported misuse of waqf properties.

Urging the people to be cautious, Mr. Joshi asked the general public to keep a watch and verify their land records on regular basis as under the present government nobody knew when an individual’s property could become waqf asset. Mr. Joshi asked the public to keep verifying their land records until the present government continued in the office and till the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, got passed in the Parliament. Former Ministers Govind Karjol, Murugesh Nirani and others were present.

Published - November 09, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.