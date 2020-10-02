BJP proposes more than one name for byelection ticket

Bengaluru

Four candidates recommended for polls to 4 Council seats

Playing it safe, the Bharatiya Janata Party State core committee is learnt to have recommended to its Central Election Committee more than one name for the two Assembly constituencies where bypolls will be held.

Briefing reporters after the core committee meeting on Thursday, BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali only said that the core committee recommended names of candidates for the Assembly constituencies that are going for the bypolls and for the Council seats for which elections are scheduled. But he desisted from disclosing the names and said it was the prerogative of the central election committee to take a final call.

According to sources, the State core committee has recommended the names of Munirathna, who quit his Assembly membership won on the Congress ticket and joined the BJP, and its own leader Tulasi Muniraju Gowda, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous Assembly polls in Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency. BJP circles are curious if the party high command would consider Mr. Munirathna or give importance to leader from its own cadre.

The party has recommended the names of three candidates — S.R. Gowda, B.K. Manujunath, and Rajesh Gowda — for the bypolls to Sira constituency, sources said.

However, the core committee is learnt to have recommended the names of single candidates for the biennial elections to four Council seats. They are — Puttanna (Bengaluru Teachers), Chidananda (South-east Graduates), S.V. Sankanuru (West Graduates), and Sashil Namoshi (North-east Teachers).

While the bypolls to the Assembly seats will be held on November 3, the polls for the four Council seats are scheduled for October 28.