September 22, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

BJP president J.P. Nadda, on September 22, has announced an alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He made the announcement in a tweet, but did not specify the number of seats that the JD(S) would contest.

Mr Nadda welcomed the JD(S) into the NDA and posted a photo of him with Mr Kumaraswamy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil also attended the meeting.

While former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced that the BJP would seek an alliance with the JD(S), the number of seats each party would contest was not mentioned.

The speculation in political circles in Karnataka is that the BJP would give 4 seats to the JD(S). The picture was expected to be clear on September 22 after former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy met Mr Nadda in Delhi.

However, Mr Nadda’s tweet does not mention anything about seats.

The party got only 19 seats in the May 2023 Assembly elections, with most of them coming from south Karnataka, which is the region where the BJP is trying to make inroads.

