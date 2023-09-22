ADVERTISEMENT

BJP president Nadda announces alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka for 2024 LS elections

September 22, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy met Mr Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Former Rajya Sabha MP Kuppendra Reddy, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Goa CM Pramod Sawant in New Delhi on September 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP president J.P. Nadda, on September 22, has announced an alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He made the announcement in a tweet, but did not specify the number of seats that the JD(S) would contest.

Mr Nadda welcomed the JD(S) into the NDA and posted a photo of him with Mr Kumaraswamy and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil also attended the meeting.

While former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced that the BJP would seek an alliance with the JD(S), the number of seats each party would contest was not mentioned.

The speculation in political circles in Karnataka is that the BJP would give 4 seats to the JD(S). The picture was expected to be clear on September 22 after former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy met Mr Nadda in Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr Nadda’s tweet does not mention anything about seats.

The party got only 19 seats in the May 2023 Assembly elections, with most of them coming from south Karnataka, which is the region where the BJP is trying to make inroads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US