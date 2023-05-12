ADVERTISEMENT

BJP polling agent found hanging from tree in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka

May 12, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

He was found hanging from the branch of a tree in Salagar Basantpur village of Kalaburagi district

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image of a voters’ list. The deceased was appointed as BJP’s polling agent for the Assembly elections, held on May 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A man was found hanging from the branch of a tree at Salagar tanda (settlement) in Salagar Basantpur village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on May 11. The deceased was identified as Ramu Rathod.

He was appointed as BJP’s polling agent for the Assembly elections, held on May 10.

Though it appeared to be a case of suicide, family members suspect murder and have demanded a thorough probe by the the police into his death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also ReadDRDO official held for spying is RSS volunteer, alleges Congress 

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya sahaya vani ph. 104 for help)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US