BJP polling agent found hanging from tree in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka

He was found hanging from the branch of a tree in Salagar Basantpur village of Kalaburagi district

May 12, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of a voters’ list. The deceased was appointed as BJP’s polling agent for the Assembly elections, held on May 10, 2023.

Representational image of a voters’ list. The deceased was appointed as BJP’s polling agent for the Assembly elections, held on May 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A man was found hanging from the branch of a tree at Salagar tanda (settlement) in Salagar Basantpur village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on May 11. The deceased was identified as Ramu Rathod.

He was appointed as BJP’s polling agent for the Assembly elections, held on May 10.

Though it appeared to be a case of suicide, family members suspect murder and have demanded a thorough probe by the the police into his death.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya sahaya vani ph. 104 for help)

