BJP poll agent writes to EC against Shiggaon Congress candidate

Amid reports about Shiggaon Congress candidate Yasri Ahmed Khan Pathan still having cases against him and the Haveri SP clarifying that there were no cases, an election agent for BJP, S.K. Akki, petitioned Chief Election Commissioner alleging that Mr. Pathan has filed a false affidavit.

In the petition, the poll agent said that Mr. Pathan had claimed in his election affidavit that there were no cases pending against him. However in his 2023 election affidavit, he mentioned about several cases against him and now within a year, he claimed to have been discharged of all charges.

He said in his complaint that the nomination papers of Mr. Pathan was approved without proper scrutiny. And recently, the Superintendent of Police of Haveri had said that the cases against Mr. Pathan had not been closed yet, which he withdrew reportedly under pressure from the ruling party, he said in the petition.

Mr. Akki said that filing false affidavit amounted to violation of EC rules and misleading the electorate of the constituency. He demanded immediate inquiry into the issue enclosing affidavits of the Congress candidate and clippings of the press briefing by the SP.