BJP plans series of programmes in run-up to Lok Sabha elections

January 27, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the Karnataka BJP on Saturday chalked out a series of programmes, including a women’s convention at the district level, a wall painting campaign with the slogan “BJP for the third time, Modi once again” in each hobli, and beneficiary meetings.

These were discussed at the party’s executive committee meeting, the first to be helmed by the new State president B.Y. Vijeyendra, held in Bengaluru.

The meeting was inaugurated by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who said that the people of Karnataka were firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing presspersons after the meeting, the BJP spokesperson C.N. Ashwath Narayan said it has been decided that meetings would be held in all districts from February 3 to 5.

He said the women’s convention - “Nari Shakti Vandana” - will be held at the taluk and district levels before February 25.

“It has been decided that the party will meet beneficiaries of Central schemes, women, self-help groups, and will hold taluk and district-level conventions involving them,” he said.

The wall painting campaign at the booth level will be organised on January 30 across the State. “One or two walls in each of the 58,000 booths in the State will be painted,” he said.

Resolutions

The executive committee adopted a resolution condemning the Congress government in Karnataka for allegedly diverting ₹11,000 crore, earmarked for the welfare of Dalits and the oppressed classes, for its guarantee schemes.

The BJP State general secretary Pritam Gowda said that the party has decided to hold district-level demonstrations against the government’s “anti-farmer and anti-Dalit” policies.

Abhisheka to Rama

Another resolution was passed congratulating Mr. Modi for successfully completing the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. At the inaugural session, a Ram idol was offered milk abhisheka.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who spoke at the inaugural session, said the party has strengthened with Jagadish Shettar’s re-entry. “Let us resolve to win all 28 seats and give more power to Mr. Modi,” he said, raising the “Jai Sri Ram” slogan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayendra alleged that Hindu activists were being targeted by the Congress government.

The absentees

Although over 800 party functionaries and workers attended the meeting, many disgruntled members, such as V. Somanna, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, S.T. Somashekar, and Shivaram Hebbar, were conspicuous by their absence.

Lok Sabha election in-charge for State

The BJP on Saturday appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for 23 States and Union Territories.

Rajya Sabha member Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has been appointed as in-charge of Karnataka. He will take over from general secretary Arun Singh. The BJP’s in-charge for political affairs in Puducherry, Nirmala Kumar Surana, has been made co-in-charge for polls.

Likewise, the party has appointed election in-charges for the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies.

