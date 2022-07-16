BJP plans series of ‘beneficiary rallies’ across State ahead of Assembly polls

The rallies will see senior party leaders like Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda participating

The BJP has chalked out a roadmap to hold a series of “beneficiary rallies” (of beneficiaries of Union and State government welfare schemes) across the Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections scheduled for mid 2023.

The party will hold a mega rally of beneficiaries in Doddaballapur on July 28 to mark one year of Basavaraj Bommai taking over as Chief Minister. “One lakh beneficiaries of Union and State governments will participate in this rally,” said Mahesh Tenginakayi, general secretary, BJP Karnataka.

Two rallies every month

Following this, the party has decided to hold two such rallies every month in various districts across the State to “take the programmes of Union and State governments to every household.”

The rallies will see senior national leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda participating. Mr. Bommai will also hold rallies and lead government programmes, laying foundation stones for several developmental works in 50 selected constituencies, Mr. Tenginakayi said.

Opposition leaders in touch

The one-day brainstorming session of the party on Friday decided to focus on Kalyana Karnataka and Old Mysore region where the party was relatively weak. “Several senior leaders from the Congress and the JD(S) in both the regions are in touch with our senior leaders and will join BJP by the time of elections,” Mr. Tenginakayi said.

BJP MLAs in star hotel ahead of presidential polls

Ahead of the presidential election voting on Monday, the BJP has asked all its MLAs to congregate at a private star hotel in the city by Sunday afternoon. Some MLAs reportedly have taken objection to reaching the city a full day ahead of the polls, as they reportedly argued there were heavy rains and flood like situation in their constituencies. However, the party has asked them to congregate well in time before the polling day.

“MLAs reaching the city on Monday morning is a bit risky, as some may miss a flight, train, or rains may create unforeseen obstacles. So, the party has asked all of us to congregate by Sunday afternoon,” said Rajkumar Patil Telkur, BJP spokesperson and MLA, Sedam.

The party will also hold a training session for MLAs on voting in the presidential elections.