BJP plans protests today across Belagavi district against fuel price hike

The BJP will organise protests across Belagavi district against the State government’s decision to hike fuel tax and also, the general collapse of administration, party leaders said here on Wednesday.

“People are suffering greatly due to the increase in petrol and diesel prices. We suspect that the prices of most essential commodities will rise within a week, due to this. As a responsible Opposition party, we will protest against this,” MLA Abhay Patil told reporters.

The protest will be held across the party’s mandal units in rural and urban areas of the district.

“It seems that the Congress government in the State is set to auction the State’s property, due to its bad financial planning. The Congress has started the process of auctioning the State’s property. It is planning to sell it off in a few days,” Mr. Patil said.

He said that the State government has withdrawn grants sanctioned to Assembly constituencies for various works during the tenure of the BJP government. “For example, a grant of ₹300 crore released to Belagavi South Constituency, which I represent, has been withdrawn. To avoid bankruptcy, the government is now auctioning government land,” he complained.

“The State has become financially bankrupt and the government has stopped all development works. Some contractors are writing letters saying that they will end their life as their bills for work are not being paid,” he said.

He added that government employees are not being paid properly.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a senior leader and we expected good governance this time from him. But he has failed completely,” he said.

He said that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the State. “Murders have increased in many places, including Belagavi. The sale and use of narcotics is growing. There have been a lot of scams in this government. More scams will come to light in the coming days,” he said.

The former MLA and BJP State unit vice-president Anil Benake said that Goa is selling petrol and diesel at eight rupees less than in Karnataka. “The Congress, which claims to be a pro-poor government, is now strangling the poor,” he said.

The Congress has turned Karnataka into a big slaughterhouse with its anti-poor policies, he added.

Mr. Benake said that a scam of large proportions has come to light in fodder procurement in Belagavi. “Officials have claimed that drought-hit farmers have got the funds. But they have not. The money has been misused,” he said.

Mr Benake demanded a high-level inquiry into the issue.