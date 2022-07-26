BJP plans ‘Janotsava’ in all districts of State to mark anniversary

‘Siddaramotsava’ a personality-oriented event that will be rejected by people, says party leaders

‘Siddaramotsava’ a personality-oriented event that will be rejected by people, says party leaders

The BJP government in Karnataka has decided to hold Janotsava conventions in all the districts from July 28 to mark the first anniversary of the Basavaraj Bommai government and third anniversary of its governance in Karnataka.

Announcing this at a press conference on Tuesday, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar said the first of the convention series would be held in Doddaballapura on July 28, while similar events would be held in different districts subsequently.

The Minister told The Hindu that the district-level events would commence from July 29 and would be completed within three to four days.

Focus on schemes

The conventions would focus on government schemes taken up in specific districts in a bid to effectively reach out to people in a focused manner, he said. The main intention was to create public awareness about various welfare schemes and infrastructural development measures taken up by the government, he explained.

The main event in Doddaballapura, which would be attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda, among others, would focus on the State-level welfare measures and schemes, he said.

Dig at Congress

Taking a dig at the Congress which is set to celebrate its leader Siddaramaiah’s 75th birth anniversary at the State-level, Mr. Sunil Kumar told reporters: “While Janotsava is dedicated to the people of the State, Siddaramotsava is dedicated to a person. The BJP celebrates ideology and not personalities.”

He maintained that people would support “people-centric events like Janotsava, but not personality-oriented Siddaramotsava.”

‘Indirect notice’

The Minister interpreted the episode of the Congress high command issuing notice to Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA, for his comments on the Vokkaliga community as an indirect notice issued to Mr. Siddaramaiah. “Mr. Siddaramaiah got Mr. Zameer to say what he himself could not say publicly. Hence, this notice is actually for Mr. Siddaramaiah,” he remarked.

Accusing Mr. Siddaramaiah of sowing the seed of distrust among different communities during his rule, Mr. Sunil Kumar said Mr. Zameer was only continuing such a trend. Claiming that the BJP was taking all the communities together through the concept of sab ka sath sab ka vikas, he said the Congress strategy was of dividing communities.