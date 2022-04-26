BJP planning door-to-door campaign to create awareness on Central and State schemes

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to launch a massive door-to-door campaign to publicise various development schemes taken up by the Centre and the State government, as part of the party’s preparation for the 2023 Assembly elections, in about a month.

Party State general secretary and MLC Ravikumar said the proposed campaign would be a systematic and target-oriented. “We are going to get data on beneficiaries of various schemes. Depending upon such data, our proposed campaign would focus on the schemes that have large number of beneficiaries in any particular area,” he said.

Citing an example, he said Sira taluk had high number of farmer beneficiaries under Kisan Samman scheme. The campaign there would focus on that scheme among others.

Already, the party is preparing list of various Central and State schemes that have a large number of beneficiaries including social security pension schemes, piped water supply under Jal jeevan mission, scholarship programme for farmers’ children and various schemes for women.

The party has just completed the process of forming committees at all the booths. Pointing out that more than 60,000 booth-level committees had been formed, Mr. Ravikumar said they would play a key role in outreach programme as they would be given the responsibility of visiting the doorsteps of people. They would also help us in identifying the beneficiaries under various schemes, he said.

To establish the identity of the party at grassroots level, the heads of all the 60,000-plus booth level committees had been told to put up a board in front of their residences, he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP Government said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ensured that the process of implementing the budgetary schemes had commenced by issuing Government Orders for 150 of the total 180 schemes listed in the State budget.

The Chief Minister is also said to be keen that the Ministers themselves lead from the front in ensuring that the Government schemes reach beneficiaries. In this regard, he is learnt to have suggested to the Ministers to tour different districts. This is expected to be launched sometime in May.

We will try to ensure regional representation during ministerial expansion: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said efforts would be made to ensure a regional balance in the ministry when ministerial expansion exercise is taken up.

“We will try to give representation to all the regions as far as possible when we take up cabinet expansion,” Mr. Bommai told reporters.

At the same time, he clarified that the party Central leadership was yet to call him for any discussion on ministerial expansion.