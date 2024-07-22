BJP picks Narayanaswamy as Leader of Opposition in Council

The BJP appointed C. Chalavadi Narayanaswamy as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council on Monday.

State party president B.Y. Vijayendra announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the choice of Mr. Narayanswamy, from a Scheduled Caste community, was testimony to the party’s commitment to social justice.

The post had become vacant following the resignation of Kota Srinivas Poojary on his election to the Lok Sabha from Dakshina Kannada. The names of N. Ravikumar, Mr. Narayanaswamy, and C.T. Ravi were among those that were being talked about for the post.