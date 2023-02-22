BJP picks Mandya to kick-start morcha conventions; Vijayendra leads rally

February 22, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya was chosen by the BJP to hold its Yuva Morcha convention, the first in a series of conventions of different morchas of the party to be held in various parts of the State in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son and the BJP State vice- president B.Y. Vijayendra, named the convener for the conventions of different morchas, travelled atop an open-air truck alongside party national general secretary C.T. Ravi, Yuva Morcha national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda through the streets of Mandya.

To replicate K.R. Pet success

Mr. Vijayendra, who was in the forefront of the party’s successful campaign during the December 2019 byelection in K.R. Pet Assembly constituency in Mandya district, told reporters that the party will give a befitting reply to its adversaries who claim that the BJP has no base in Mandya and other parts of Old Mysore region.

Pointing out that the party will strive to replicate its December 2019 performance in K.R. Pet Assembly constituency in other parts of the district, Mr. Vijayendra expressed optimism of the party winning more seats than the JD(S) and the Congress in the district, even while he tried to emphasise on the BJP’s focus on the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysore region by referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Mandya on December 30.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Vijayendra claimed that the district had not seen any development when the Congress and the JD(S) were in power. After Mr Narayana Gowda quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP to make Mr. Yediyurappa the Chief Minister, the BJP government gave ₹1,800 crore for the development of K.R. Pet, he claimed. Mr. Ravi, while addressing the gathering, claimed that the winds of change had begun blowing across the district ever since the party won K.R. Pet Assembly segment

No takers for post

The BJP’s Yuva Morcha convention in Mandya on Wednesday comes at a time when there appears to be no takers for the post of Minister in-charge of Mandya district.

When Revenue Minister R. Ashok was appointed as Minister in-charge of Mandya district, replacing Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah about a month ago, a section of the partymen were reportedly wary of Mr. Ashok’s proximity to JD(S) leaders and opposed the appointment.

Interestingly, though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai relieved Mr. Ashok after the latter made a request, Mr. Narayana Gowda, who has also made it clear that he does not wish to shoulder the responsibility, told reporters in Mandya that Mr. Ashok continues to remain the Minister in-charge of the district.