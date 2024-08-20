ADVERTISEMENT

BJP petitions police chief seeking arrest of three Ministers and MLC for targeting Governor

Published - August 20, 2024 10:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A BJP delegation submitting a memorandum to State Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Alok Mohan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit:

Taking exception to Congress leaders attacking Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the BJP has filed a complaint with the State Director-General and Inspector-General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan seeking that cases be booked against Ministers B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Krishna Byre Gowda, and Dinesh Gundu Rao and legislators Ivan D’Souza and Nanje Gowda under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ST Act and Goonda Act and they be arrested.

A delegation of BJP Dalit leaders comprising former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, among others, accused the Congress leaders of indulging in personal attacks on the Governor, who belongs to the Dalit community, for granting permission to conduct an inquiry against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites to his wife.

They alleged that the Congress leaders were “disrespecting the constitutional post” through personal attacks because the Governor belongs to a Dalit community. The BJP delegation accused the Police Department of showing negligent attitude by not filing any case against those indulging in personal attacks.

The delegation urged the police to identify people in all the districts who indulged in personal attacks and also prevent any further attacks on the Governor. “If the Police Department takes no such action to protect the honour of the Governor’s post, then the BJP will have to stage a struggle for which the department will be responsible,” the delegation said in its complaint.

They particularly took exception to a few Congress leaders, including Mr. D’Souza, allegedly “intimidating” the Governor by warning that Congress supporters would rush to the Raj Bhavan on the lines of Bangladesh protests.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders filed separate complaints with the Upparpet police here, seeking action against Mr. Khan, Mr. D’Souza, and Congress leader Rakshit Shivaram, accusing them of indulging in personal and intimidating attacks at the Governor.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Karjol demanded that Mr. D’Souza should be disqualified from the Council membership for his remarks against the Governor. Mr. Narayanaswamy urged the Chief Minister to desist from using the OBC communities as a shield to protect himself from the allegations of irregularities.

