BJP petitions Governor against use of public funds for ads on protest

February 06, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Opposition BJP has petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s office against what it calls “misuse” of taxpayers’ money to fund advertisements about the protest being staged in Delhi on Wednesday against the Centre by the Congress government in Karnataka.

A delegation of the BJP leaders including State General Secretary P. Rajiv, which submitted the petition to the Governor’s office in his absence, also alleged that there is a “breakdown of federal structure” with the Congress government trying to “provoke people against the Centre.”

Party’s protest

Pointing out that the advertisement has been issued about the protest being staged against the Centre, the BJP in the petition maintained that it was actually a Congress protest rather than the State government’s protest. It was illegal to use the taxpayers’ money for issuing such advertisements which are against the Centre and which have political motivations, it contended. It alleged that it was a “political advertisement in the name of the government in violation of ethics and law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that there was no provision in the Constitution to use public funds to incite people against the Centre, the BJP’s petition said the Chief Minister was behaving like a Congress functionary rather than a Chief Minister.

BJP’s counter protest

Meanwhile, the BJP is staging a counter protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday against the Congress government’s protest in Delhi against the Centre. BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, Leaders of the Opposition in both the legislature Houses R. Ashok and Kota Srinivas Poojary will participate in the protest being staged in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.