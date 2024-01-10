GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP petitions Governor about ‘delay’ in implementation of drought relief

The BJP delegation alleged that the Congress government was yet to pay drought relief compensation of ₹2,000 each to farmers that was announced before the commencement of the winter session of the State legislature.

January 10, 2024 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

BJP delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot about the alleged delay in the payment of drought relief to farmers by the Congress government. They urged that the Congress government should either pay the compensation or quit.

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and comprising former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and D.V. Sadananda Gowda, among others, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted the petition seeking his intervention in the matter.

The BJP delegation alleged that the Congress government was yet to pay drought relief compensation of ₹2,000 each to farmers that was announced before the commencement of the winter session of the State legislature.

Alleging that over 600 farmers had committed suicide unable to bear the farm crisis due to drought gripping the State, Mr. Ashok said the government had not taken the issue seriously. None of the Ministers had even visited the families of farmers who had committed suicide, he alleged.

Though more than five months had passed since the State started reeling under drought, the government had not taken up any drought relief measures on the ground, he alleged. Claiming that the erstwhile BJP government headed by Mr. Bommai had taken up relief measures on its own without waiting for the Central aid, he said the Congress government too should immediately start drought relief works without blaming the Centre.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.