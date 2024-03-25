ADVERTISEMENT

BJP petitions EC against Tangadagi’s remarks

March 25, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday filed a complained with the Election Commission over Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi reportedly asking the Congress workers to “slap the students and youth” if they shout slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A BJP delegation led by party State general secretary P. Rajiv alleged that the Minister had made such remarks at a preparatory meeting in Karatagi of Koppal district.

The Minister had made the remarks while saying that the Modi government had failed to create more jobs and that youth who were asking for jobs were being advised to sell pakodas. The BJP has maintained that the remarks amount to provoking the Congress workers to target the youth.

