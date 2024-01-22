January 22, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Prominent leaders of the opposition BJP participated in special pooja at various temples in Bengaluru to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

In addition, they watched the live telecast of the consecration on giant screens set up on the premises of those temples, along with a large number of people. The special pooja as well as the live telecast of the consecration ceremony was organised by the Bengaluru unit of the BJP.

Former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa took part in the festivities at Anjaneya temple in Banaswadi while his son and BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra and former CM Basavaraj Bommai took part in Ramataraka Mahayaga at Rani Abbakka playground in Mahalaxmi Layout.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok took part in similar religious ceremonies at Maruthi Mandira temple in Vijayanagar while his party colleague and former CM D. V. Sadananda Gowda took part in ceremonies at Maruthi temple in Dollars Colony.

Similar religious ceremonies and offerings were organised by the BJP across Karnataka. BJP leaders K. S. Eshwarappa (Shivamogga), C. T. Ravi (Chikkamagaluru), Nalin Kumar Kateel (Mangaluru), and V. Sunil Kumar (Udupi) participated in such ceremonies in their home districts. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took part in a pooja in Hubballi while Leader of Opposition in Council Kota Srinivas Poojary took part in a pooja in Kotathattu village panchayat in Udupi district.