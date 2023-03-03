  ’BJP organisationally stronger in Mandya, expect to see change in future’, says Pralhad Joshi

March 03, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi said in Mandya on Friday that the BJP was organisationally stronger and there would be a change in the district in the days ahead.

He was speaking to mediapersons after reviewing the preparations for the inauguration of the Expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated for March 12.

Mr.Joshi, replying to a query if the BJP anticipates a change in Mandya following the PM’s visit, said that any suggestions that the ‘’BJP was organisationally weak in Mandya district’’ was in the past-tense as it was stronger now and added ‘’there will be a change in the future’’.

He downplayed the recent embarrassing developments in the district where there is no Minister in charge and Revenue Minister R. Ashok sought to be relieved from the post ostensibly because he could not devote time.

‘’Minister for Excise Gopalaiah and Minister for Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda are devoting enough time to the district and everything was functioning smoothly’’, said Mr.Joshi.

When pointed out that Mr. Narayana Gowda had himself hinted at joining the Congress, Mr. Joshi refuted it and said that he had already spoken to Mr. Gowda. ‘’He has taken up the responsibility of ensuring the success of the Prime Minister’s programme’’, said Mr .Joshi.

When pointed out that all was not well within the BJP as the Chamarajanagar district in-charge Minister V. Somanna had missed the inauguration of Vijay Sankalpa Yatra flagged off by BJP national president J.P.Nadda, Mr.Joshi downplayed that as well and said he would speak to Mr. Somanna personally. Mr.Somanna’s absence led to lot of speculations about his continuation in the party and the BJP leaders subsequently attributed his absence to either illness or preoccupation with other engagement.

When questioned if the PM’s programme would also see new entrants to the BJP Mr.Joshi said leaders entering party fold does not necessarily happen in PM’s programmes but would take place locally. This was alluding to the speculations that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh was set to join the BJP and Mr.Joshi said that ‘’everything would be disclosed at the right time’’.