BJP opens an election office for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency 

February 15, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP on Thursday opened an election campaign office for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who was present on the occasion, said the party was optimistic of winning 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections while also retaining the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

He hailed the contribution of sitting MP Pratap Simmha in both Mysuru and Kodagu regions that come under the parliamentary constituency and highlighted the progress achieved in railway, health, drinking water supply and education sectors during his tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed confidence that the BJP candidate fielded from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency will win the coming elections with a larger margin.

He pointed out that the stone used for carving the idol at Ram Temple was from Mysuru and so was the sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

On the occasion, Mr. Ashwathnarayan and other leaders including Mr. Simmha, former MLA S.A. Ramdas released a booklet brought out by Mr. Simmha highlighting his achievements as an MP representing Mysuru Lok Sabha segment for two consecutive terms.

Mr. Simmha claimed that a total of 11 trains had been introduced in Mysuru since he became an MP in 2014. The 12th train connecting Mysuru with Rameshwaram will soon be introduced, he claimed.

In the coming days, Mr. Simmha said he would strive for an international standard stadium as well as a bullet train from Mysuru to Chennai.

Former MLA S.A. Ramdas, who was also present on the occasion, sought to remind the party workers that they had the responsibility of working together with the JD(S) in the coming elections in view of its alliance between the two parties.

A host of party leaders including former MP C.H. Vijayshankar, former MLA L. Nagendra, State BJP vice-president Rajendra, and the party’s Mysuru rural district president L.R. Mahadevaswamy were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.