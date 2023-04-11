April 11, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

BJP veteran and former deputy chief minister of Karnataka K. S. Eshwarappa has announced retirement from electoral politics. His announcement has come just ahead of the release of the first list of candidates by the BJP.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who represents Shivamogga in the Karnataka Assembly, has written to BJP national president J. P. Nadda about his decision to retire from electoral politics and requested not to consider his name for candidature from any of the constituencies.

In the two-para letter, Mr. Eshwarappa expressed his gratitude to all the party seniors for offering him various positions — right from the booth level to that of deputy chief minister — in a political career spanning over 40 years.

There is speculation that the 74-year-old BJP veteran may have retired from electoral politics to clear the path for his son K.E. Kanthesh who is an aspirant for the party ticket. Mr Eshwarappa is the third BJP MLA to announce retirement from poll politics.

Earlier, former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa, who too hails from Shivamogga district, had announced retirement from electoral politics to make way for his son B. Y. Vijayendra’s entry into electoral politics.

On April 3, Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty announced retirement from electoral politics.

According to sources, Mr. Eshwarappa was in a dilemma about continuing in electoral politics after he had to step down as minister following the suspicious death of a contractor who had accused the BJP veteran of demanding a commission to clear his bills. Sources close to him say that he was hurt at not being taken back into the ministry despite getting a clean chit from the police. Though he had discussed the possibility of retirement with the party’s national leaders a few months ago, he was reportedly told him to wait for some more time.

On April 3, BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath had raised a banner of revolt by announcing his decision to quit as MLC as part of a bid to contest against Mr. Eshwarappa from Shivamogga if he was not given the ticket by the party.

Mr. Eshwarappa, whose roots are in the Sangh Parivar, has been the BJP’s OBC face. He has contributed to strengthening of the party organisation in Karnataka. Among other things, he has served as president of the Karnataka unit. He has handled prominent portfolios, including power, major irrigation, rural development & panchayat raj.

