BJP OBC awareness conference in Hubballi next month

March 13, 2022 19:13 IST

Eshwarappa says in Mantrayalam that over 3,000 people will take part in it

OBC Morcha of the BJP will hold an awareness conference for backward communities in Hubballi on April 17, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said.

Speaking to media representatives in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, after participating in a State Executive of the Morcha on Sunday, he said that over 3,000 people, including the office-bearers of the Morcha’s Assembly segment units, people’s representatives and representatives of different OBC communities, will participate in the event.

“In the meeting of the State Executive, it has been decided to organise programmes for making the people aware of the welfare programmes that the BJP Government in the State has implemented for backward communities,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.

Responding to a question, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the Congress has lost deposits in 389 Assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP achieved a landslide victory. By giving 27 berths to OBC candidates and 20 berths to Dalits in the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed that he and his party are pro-backward communities, he added.

Unleashing a verbal attack on the Congress, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the Congress has a long history of depriving OBC communities of their rights.

“Congress State unit president D.K. Shivakumar has not allowed organising a conference of backward communities. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah suppressed the progress of Dalit and backward community leaders when he was Chief Minister. Even after his party lost all elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah has not given up his arrogance,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.

When asked about the Congress demand for the release of the Caste Census report, Mr. Eshwarappa said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has no moral right to demand the release of the report as he failed to release it when he was Chief Minister.

National president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha Lakshmana, general secretary Parthasarathi, State president Narendra Babu, the former parliamentarian K. Virupakshappa and others were present.