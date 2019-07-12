BJP now looking at outcome of Supreme Court hearing

The waiting game continues for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is keen to form the government in the State, as Legislative Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar has refused to set any deadline for deciding on the resignations of 16 coalition MLAs.

The party is now looking at the Supreme Court’s hearing on the submission by the Speaker, which is expected to be taken up on Friday, for deciding its future course of action.

The BJP was hoping that the resignations of rebel MLAs would be immediately accepted as the Supreme Court had directed that they (rebels) should meet the Speaker by 6 p.m. on Thursday. That would have set the process of formation of the government into motion.

However, having got stuck at the stage of resignations, the party now wants to evolve its strategy based on the outcome of the Supreme Court’s hearing. Meanwhile, the BJP think tank is also working out strategies to be adopted by the party in the legislature session beginning on Friday.

According to sources, there is still no clarity on whether or not the Friday’s session would be confined to just moving the obituary motion to pay tributes to Jnanpith Award winner playwright Girish Karnad who died recently.

Sources in the BJP said the party would participate in the obituary reference. It would, however, not allow any other agenda to be taken up on Friday.

“We have decided to stall the proceedings if any other agenda is brought up,” a BJP leader said. The BJP has decided to hold a legislature party meeting on Friday morning — when more clarity on the legislature agenda is expected — to decide its stand.

Speaker has not abided by SC direction: BJP

The BJP on Thursday maintained that Mr. Ramesh Kumar had in reality rejected the Supreme Court’s direction by not making any decision with respect to resignations of rebel MLAs.

“The spirit of the apex court’s direction was that a decision on the resignations should be made. The Speaker could have at least said that he needs some specific time to make the decision. But by not making any concrete decision, he has not abided by the court’s direction,” BJP State general secretary and MLC Ravikumar maintained.

He also alleged that the Speaker had tried to interpret the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law in such a way as to send a message that resigning as an MLA would also come under its provisions.