BJP now looking at floor test to prove majority

Close on the heels of resignation of a sizeable number of governing coalition MLAs, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to a floor test to prove its majority in the Legislative Assembly. The party, however, will have to wait till Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar accepts the resignations.

BJP top leaders are confident that the Speaker would accept the resignations as he is known to go by procedures and that the rebel MLAs are also set to fulfil all the procedural requirements next week. A prominent BJP leader said the party was of the view that the “political turbulence” would continue for at least a week.

Though the governing coalition leaders feel that time till Tuesday would give an opportunity for Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is returning on Sunday night from his U.S. visit, to convince the rebel MLAs to withdraw their resignations, BJP leaders are of the view that there is not much scope to save the government now.

“We are going to get some more ruling MLAs, especially prominent ones, to quit their Assembly seats by next week under the second phase of Operation Lotus,” BJP sources said.

Mobilising numbers

The main focus of the party is to ensure that any floor test should not become a cliffhanger like the one in 2018 when its State president B.S. Yeddyurappa quit as Chief Minister after realising that he cannot prove majority. “We are mobilising adequate number of MLAs, much more than the required 15, to ensure that the floor test becomes a mere formality,” a BJP leader said. “Another reason why we are wooing more than required number of MLAs is to prevent recurrence of any political instability if they are wooed back,” he added.

BJP leaders believe that political instability was one of the main reasons that came in the way of functioning of the Kumaraswamy government and they do not want a recurrence.