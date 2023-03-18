BJP now digs out book as ‘proof’ of ‘Vokkaliga killers’ of Tipu

March 18, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Refusing to back down on the claim that two characters named Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda had killed Mysuru king Tipu Sultan (who was slain in a war with the British in 1799), the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday claimed that a book titled Suvarna Mandya provided “proof” for the existence of the two characters.

The BJP had earlier cited lavanis (folk narratives) as proof of the existence of the two characters.

At a press conference here, Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and head of Karnataka election management committee for the party, claimed that the book Suvarna Mandya had references to them and its second edition had been released by the former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda in 2006. “H.D. Kumaraswamy was then the Chief Minister,” she said. Both JD(S) and Congress have strongly objected to the narrative of the two characters.

Claiming that the late K. Javare Gowda had spoken about the two characters in the cited book, Ms. Karandlaje sought to know why Mr. Kumaraswamy had not objected to it then.

JD(S), Cong. hit back

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy demanded to know why the BJP was harping on fictional characters while the pain and suffering of real people and farmers were escaping their attention. “These are fictional characters. They can make films on them and make money. Nothing else can be achieved,” said Mr. Kumaraswamy. BJP Minister and film producer Munirathna has claimed the rights of the two names for a film.

In Mysuru, Congress spokesperson M. Lakshmana called upon the Vokkaligara Sangha leaders to file criminal cases against BJP leaders for defaming the community by projecting fictitious characters like Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda as killers of Tipu Sultan.