BJP not to field candidate in byelection to ward 16 of Hassan CMC

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 10, 2022 19:20 IST

The BJP has decided not to field its candidate in the byelection to ward 16 of Hassan City Municipal Council, necessitated following the murder of JD(S) member Prashant Nagaraj.

Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, on Monday, told the presspersons in Hassan that people of ward 16 support the family of Prashanth Nagaraj, irrespective of the party. Hence, the BJP would not field its candidate against any member of that family. “The JD(S) has been benefited by his family. If the JD(S) fields any candidate from the family, we welcome it and support the candidate,” he said.

The MLA announced this after a meeting with BJP members of the CMC.

Prashant Nagaraj, 42, was murdered on June 1 this year. He is the son of Ha.Ra. Nagaraj, a former Hassan CMC member, who was murdered in 2005.

