March 26, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The BJP has nominated former minister Raju Gowda, also known as Narasimha Naik, as its candidate for the by-poll to the Legislative Assembly from Surpur (Shorapur) constituency in Yadgir district of Karnataka.

The by-poll will be held on May 7, along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The seat became vacant following the death of incumbent MLA and Congress leader Raja Venkatappa Naik in February due to illness. The Congress leader had defeated Raju Gowda in the 2023 Assembly elections. Mr. Raju Gowda is a close confidante of BJP veteran leader B. S. Yediyurappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress has nominated Raja Venugopal Naik, son of Raja Venkatappa Naik, for the by-election from this seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.