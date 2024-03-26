ADVERTISEMENT

BJP nominates Raju Gowda for Assembly by-poll from Surpur in Karnataka

March 26, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The seat became vacant following the death of incumbent MLA and Congress leader Raja Venkatappa Naik in February due to illness

The Hindu Bureau

Narasimha Naik, also known as Raju Gowda, of BJP was defeated by Raja Venkatappa Naik of the Congress in Surpur during the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: File photo

The BJP has nominated former minister Raju Gowda, also known as Narasimha Naik, as its candidate for the by-poll to the Legislative Assembly from Surpur (Shorapur) constituency in Yadgir district of Karnataka.

The by-poll will be held on May 7, along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The seat became vacant following the death of incumbent MLA and Congress leader Raja Venkatappa Naik in February due to illness. The Congress leader had defeated Raju Gowda in the 2023 Assembly elections. Mr. Raju Gowda is a close confidante of BJP veteran leader B. S. Yediyurappa.

The Congress has nominated Raja Venugopal Naik, son of Raja Venkatappa Naik, for the by-election from this seat.

