BJP need not worry about the internal affairs of the Congress, says Satish Jarkiholi

June 06, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The BJP need not worry about the internal affairs of the Congress. It should be more worried about its own state of affairs now, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Gokak on Tuesday.

“We will welcome it if the BJP were to criticise our administration. In fact, we will consider it as valuable feedback. However, there is no need for it to be concerned about the internal affairs of the Congress. It should rather look at its own affairs,” he said.

To a query, he said that pro-Hindutva writer and orator Mithun Chakravarthi, who goes by the name of Chakravarthi Sulibele, is known for creating confusion in society. “He goes around spreading lies and making false promises. He lies to the people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made some assurances that have not been made at all. Such statements create a lot of confusion in the minds of the people,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

“Minister M.B. Patil only issued a warning that all persons, including Chakravarthi Sulibele, will be liable to face legal action if they were to violate the law or try to disrupt peace in society,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

He said that the State government will not rush in taking any decision, including the proposal to reverse the cow slaughter ban. “We do not want to take any decision in haste,” he added.

He said that the State government will order an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Belagavi Urban Development Authority. “There are allegations that a local legislator is involved in these irregularities. We will seek proof from the public and conduct a detailed inquiry,” he said.