BJP must field Munirathna in R.R. Nagar by-polls: Vishwanath

05 October 2020 15:39 IST

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath on Monday said it was incumbent on the BJP to field former MLA Munirathna as the party candidate in the ensuing by-polls to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath, who is now an MLC, questioned the need for the party to recommend two names to the high command.

“Sending two names was wrong. What was the need to do so?”, he said, pointing out that Mr. Munirathna helped in the formation of the BJP government. “Didn’t he help in the formation of this government? Didn’t he resign as an MLA?”, the former Minister said.

“For no reason should the BJP ticket be denied to Mr. Munirathna”, Mr. Vishwanath said before expressing confidence that the former was popular in the constituency and will win the by-polls.