BJP must field Munirathna in R.R. Nagar by-polls: Vishwanath

MYSURU
Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath on Monday said it was incumbent on the BJP to field former MLA Munirathna as the party candidate in the ensuing by-polls to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath, who is now an MLC, questioned the need for the party to recommend two names to the high command.
“Sending two names was wrong. What was the need to do so?”, he said, pointing out that Mr. Munirathna helped in the formation of the BJP government. “Didn’t he help in the formation of this government? Didn’t he resign as an MLA?”, the former Minister said.
“For no reason should the BJP ticket be denied to Mr. Munirathna”, Mr. Vishwanath said before expressing confidence that the former was popular in the constituency and will win the by-polls.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath