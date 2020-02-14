Karnataka

BJP MPs fromSC, ST segmentsurged to resign

Dalit leader and former Zilla panchayat member Gurushant Pattedar on Friday urged all those BJP MPs who won from reserved (SCs and STs) seats to resign in view of the Supreme Court ruling that States were not bound to provide reservation in promotion and appointments in government departments and also stating that quota is not a fundamental right. He accused the BJP MPs of pressuring the government to bring in Constitutional amendments.

