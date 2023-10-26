BJP MP Umesh Jadhav takes exception to the sudden postponement of today’s DISHA meeting in Kalaburagi

October 26, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav has taken exception to the postponement of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting which was scheduled here for Friday.

Addressing an emergency media conference at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Jadhav said that not conducting the DISHA and Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meetings is hampering the progress of the district.

“DISHA meeting scheduled for Friday is again postponed suddenly. The district is facing many problems. Sand mafia is ruling the roost and liquor is illegally sold at pan shops. On top of these problems, farmers are facing severe drought. Jal Jeevan Mission works are progressing at a snail’s face. DISHA and KDP meetings where these issues can be discussed are being repeatedly postponed,” Mr. Jadhav said.

Stressing on the importance of holding DISHA and KDP meetings, Mr. Jadhav said that these meetings serve as platforms to review the progress of works taken up by 50 departments and also, to take steps to address problems and speed up the works.

“From the Budget point of view also, holding DISHA meeting is very important. People meeting officers and requesting them to redress their grievances is not sufficient. We need to bring together all people’s representatives and officers to address the issues concerning the district,” he said.

Priyank Kharge questioned

When asked about Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge saying that the functioning of all government departments has been unprecedentedly disturbed by the previous BJP government in the State, Mr. Jadhav questioned why the Congress government has failed to set it right even six months after coming to power.

“Mr. Kharge is afraid of facing legislators of his own party. That is why he is not holding the KDP meeting. The district is facing severe drought and people are migrating to Mumbai, Pune and other mega cities in search of livelihood. If the district in-charge minister [Mr. Kharge] spends sometime in the district, he can find solutions to people’s problems. If he arrives in the district by one flight and flies out of it by the next, people’s problems cannot be solved,” he said.

West Bengal-like

Comparing Kalaburagi district with West Bengal where, according to him, DISHA meetings are not being held, Mr. Jadhav said that Kalaburagi is also following suit as that State [West Bengal].

“Kalaburagi district finds itself in a situation as West Bengal where DISHA meetings have not been held for years. In Kalaburagi, DISHA meeting has not been held in the last two years. Filing false police cases against political opponents and the police not accepting complaints of the real victims are very common in West Bengal. Kalaburagi is now no different from it,” he said.

Corruption

Vice-president of BJP’s State unit Malikayya Guttedar said that administration has collapsed in the State.

“It is almost six months after the Congress assumed power in the State. How much more time does it [Congress government] want to improve the situation? There have been allegations of corruption running into ₹160 crore,” he said.

