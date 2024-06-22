BJP MP suggests govt. utilise services of retired IAS officers instead of MNC firm

Senior BJP leader and MP Lahar Singh Siroya has suggested to the Congress government in Karnataka to utilise the services of experienced and retired officers with high integrity to get ideas and make efforts to mop up additional revenues to the State exchequer.

Mr. Siroya on X said, “If the Karnataka government needed bright ideas to expand its revenue resources, there was enough talent inside the State to do so.” The government should rope in the services of retired IAS officers to generate ideas and mobilise more revenue to the State, he said, suggesting names of I.S.N. Prasad, Chiranjiv Singh, V. Balasubramanian, Sudhakar Rao, and M.R. Srinivasa Murthy, among others.

BJP’s opposition

This comes in the context where the Opposition BJP has lashed out at the State government for hiring the services of Boston Consulting Group India Pvt. Ltd. for bringing in investments under the ‘Invest Karnataka 2025’ initiative. The BJP leader asked, “Why waste money on an MNC for revenue-generating ideas when you have retired officers with integrity?”

He also said the government should consider rolling back of guarantees for the long-term benefit of the State.

The MLC said, “The current Finance Secretary, L.K. Ateeq, is also Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office. How can he be critical and impartial? It appears from the outside that the two roles he holds create a conflict of interest.”

Dy. CM defends move

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has defended the government’s decision to rope in the consulting group. “The Central government and other States have done it in the past. We too have sought suggestions on revenue augmentation. What is wrong with it?”

“We are seriously looking at augmenting revenue and not mortgaging government property like the BJP did. What we are doing is in the interest of the State and its people,” he said.