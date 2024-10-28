BJP MP seeks votes for his son in Shiggaon

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai campaigned for his son and party nominee for the Shiggaon bypolls Bharath Bommai in several villages of Shiggaon taluk, Haveri district, on Sunday.

“Please vote for my son, thinking that I am the BJP candidate,” he said at a campaign rally in Hosur.

He said that he has changed the face of Shiggaon constituency in the last 15 years.

“You have all seen the pace of development here after I became the MLA, Minister and Chief Minister. This trend of development should continue. That is why we have come here to seek your support,” he said.

He said that he was not keen on fielding his son from Shiggaon, but his party high command had forced him to agree.

“They asked me to continue my work here. That is why we nominated Bharath Bommai. I will never abandon Shiggaon. I can never forget your love,” he said.

He said that he had doubled the compensation for farmers suffering crop loss. “On the instruction of our then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, we increased house collapse compensation to ₹5 lakh. I ordered construction of over 18,000 houses for the poor in the taluk,” he said.

