BJP MP Raghavendra refutes allegation

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra has refuted the allegations that he and his family misused the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIABD) to obtain land for a hospital development on the outskirts of Shivamogga.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Raghavendra said that the land purchase was legal and there was no truth in the allegations levelled against his family. He stated that one of his relatives purchased 5 acres and 34 guntas of land at Harakere village near Shivamogga from farmers by paying ₹85 lakh and the same was handed over to KIADB, which later allotted the same for hospital construction, by taking ₹95 lakh. “The KIADB granted the land for hospital construction and collected the service charge from us. There is no illegality in the deal,” he said.

Ayanur Manjunath’s allegation

Mr. Raghavendra was reacting to Congress leader Ayanur Manjunath’s allegation. In a press conference recently, Mr. Manjunath said that the children of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa misused the KIADB for their personal benefit.

The KIADB belonged to a relative of Raghavendra was acquired and later granted to a private firm, in which Raghavendra’s brother B.Y. Vijayendra was a director. Mr. Manjunath wanted to know why the private firm did not purchase the land directly from the landowner and why KIADB was involved.