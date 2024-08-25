ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP questions allotment of land to Kharge family-run trust

Published - August 25, 2024 08:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Lahar Singh Siroya | Photo Credit:

The Opposition BJP has now trained its guns at AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and taken exception to the reported allotment of a site by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board to a trust owned by his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post on Sunday, BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya referred to a report about Mr. Kharge’s family-run trust being allotted five acres of land under the SC quota in the Hitech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru.

Wondering if this was not a misuse of power, nepotism, and conflict of interest, he wanted to know how Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil consented to this allotment in March 2024.

The matter has also reached the Karnataka Governor’s office, he said and wondered if this would be probed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maintaining that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may have to give up the sites allotted by MUDA in Mysuru, he wondered if the Kharge family too would have to give up this land.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US