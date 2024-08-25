BJP MP questions allotment of land to Kharge family-run trust

The Opposition BJP has now trained its guns at AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and taken exception to the reported allotment of a site by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board to a trust owned by his family.

In a social media post on Sunday, BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya referred to a report about Mr. Kharge’s family-run trust being allotted five acres of land under the SC quota in the Hitech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru.

Wondering if this was not a misuse of power, nepotism, and conflict of interest, he wanted to know how Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil consented to this allotment in March 2024.

The matter has also reached the Karnataka Governor’s office, he said and wondered if this would be probed.

Maintaining that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may have to give up the sites allotted by MUDA in Mysuru, he wondered if the Kharge family too would have to give up this land.

