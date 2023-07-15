July 15, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade has appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the party’s guarantee schemes, especially Shakti (free bus travel for women).

During his reply to the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Council on July 14, the Chief Minister said that Mr Heggade had written to him stating that women devotees arriving at Dharmasthala are expressing their joy.

“His letter says that several women devotees are offering their prayers to Manjunatha swamy in my name. He has appreciated the scheme although he is your party’s (BJP) nominated member of the Rajya Sabha. This shows the popularity of the scheme,” the Chief Minister said, adding that 18 crore women had travelled free till July 13.

The Chief Minister said the government will appoint 13,000 drivers and conductors, and procure 4,000 new buses to effectively implement the scheme. “This scheme has empowered women,” he said.