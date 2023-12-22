BJP mocks Siddaramaiah’s travel by private flight to Delhi; how does PM travel, retorts CM

December 22, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s social media post flaunting his journey to New Delhi in a private jet along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others waded into a controversy with the Opposition BJP latching on to it to criticise the “luxurious travel in times of drought” in the State.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his aides have showed off opulence in the special flight that they travelled when farmers are reeling under drought in the State. Over the last seven months, more than 350 farmers have committed suicide and crops grown by more than 60 lakh farmers have been destroyed. In this tough times, instead of cutting down on expenditure and set an example, the Chief Minister’s entourage indulged in fun,” Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok said on Friday.

His comments came after the social media post by Mr. Khan in which he has made a short reel with pictures taken from inside the flight surfaced on Thursday. Besides Mr. Khan and Mr. Siddaramaiah, the return flight from Delhi had Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and CM’s Political Secretary Govindaraju.

Mr. Ashok said: “The entourage went in a luxurious special flight to seek the Centre’s help to handle drought. They do not have any idea of the rough times the people of the State are going through.”

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said on social media: “The Minister is flaunting his life style of luxury and arrogance when farmers are committing suicide due to drought. Common man’s life has become unbearable. They are having fun in the sky at someone’s cost.” Several BJP leaders, including Central leaders, took to social media with similar comments.

‘How does Modi travel?’

Responding to the criticism, Mr. Siddaramaiah shot back in Mysuru: “How does Prime Minister Narendra Modi travel? Please ask this question to the BJP. Which plane does Mr. Modi travel in? He travels alone. Why does he travel alone and how? BJP leaders always keep raising trivial issues all the time.”

