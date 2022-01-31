BJP MLC voices support for piped gas project in Mysuru

MYSURU

31 January 2022 17:05 IST

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath says public welfare should be of paramount importance to people’s representatives

Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath emphasised the need for peoples’ representatives to pave the way for implementation of the piped gas project in Mysuru.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath said the project to supply cooking gas to the homes of consumers through a pipeline is an ambitious project of the Centre. “It is not any MP’s or MLAs programme. It is an ambitious project of the Centre,” he said.

Referring to the public squabble between Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and party MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, Mr. Vishwanath said he is at a loss to understand the reason for some MLAs creating hurdles. “Public welfare should be of paramount importance to people’s representatives. Not our prestige. So, the projects taken up for public good should be implemented,” he said.

Referring to questions over digging up roads to lay the gas pipeline, Mr. Vishwanath said roads have been dug up for other utilities like water, electricity and telecommunication cables. On several occasions, roads are dug up but not repaired properly. Even government agencies like electricity supply companies, municipalities and city corporations do not repair the roads. “But, that cannot be a reason for stopping the project,” he said.

The gas pipeline project has already been implemented in several cities of India and efforts should be made to clear the hurdles for implementation of the project even in Mysuru, he said.

He joined disgruntled Congress leader and former Minister C.M. Ibrahim in challenging former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign from the Legislative Assembly seat in Badami and contest again. “Let him resign and contest again to enter the Assembly,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to the invitation Mr. Siddaramaiah was receiving from Congress MLAs of different constituencies to contest the elections from their constituency in the next Assembly elections, Mr. Vishwanath said the former Chief Minister will lose even badly than in the last elections if he contests from Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency. The BJP MLC questioned the capability of the ‘sycophants’, who were inviting Mr. Siddaramaiah to contest from their respective constituencies, to ensure the Congress leader’s victory.

Referring to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s claim that Ministers and MLAs from other parties were in touch with him, Mr. Vishwanath asked the Congress leader if they were ‘purchased’ and reminded him about the charges levelled against the 17 MLAs, who quit the Congress and JD(S) to join the BJP in 2019.