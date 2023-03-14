ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLC Vishwanath to hold symbolic protest against exorbitant toll collection on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

March 14, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and MLC A.H. Vishwanath addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, March 14. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A.H. Vishwanath, BJP MLC, said that he will be leading a protest against the collection of ‘exorbitant’ toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Friday, March 17.

Mr. Vishwanath told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, March 14, that he will lead a group of supporters for a “symbolic protest” at Manipal Hospital junction on the Expressway in Mysuru.

He has appealed to the farmers and students’ organisations, trade unions, NGOs, progressive thinkers and other like-minded organisations to join the ‘peaceful demonstration’ against the collection of such a huge amount from motorists under the pretext of toll.

“We will gather at the venue at 10.30 a.m., stand there symbolically for about an hour to express our opposition,” he said.

Pratap Simha invited

Mr. Vishwanath also invited Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha to take part in the protest.

Even though the MPs along with MLAs and MLCs were among the dignitaries exempted from payment of toll on the highways, Mr. Vishwanath said Pratap Simha should also participate in the protest if he has concern for his voters.

