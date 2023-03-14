BJP MLC Vishwanath criticises ‘exorbitant’ toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

March 14, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

A.H. Vishwanath, Former Minister and BJP MLC, came down heavily on the ‘exorbitant’ toll levied on motorists using the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, March 14, Mr. Vishwanath questioned the BJP Government’s decision to not only start collection of toll even before the work on the service roads and underpasses is completed, but also on a portion of the expressway before the work on remaining portion is yet to be completed.

“What is the hurry?”, he questioned while alleging that the collection of the toll was against the guidelines of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Though he was not against collection of toll, Mr. Vishwanath said the government should fix a reasonable amount as toll that should not exceed ₹1 for every kilometre for a car or other four-wheelers. At the present rates, the toll for travelling between the two cities will be around ₹300 for one-way and ₹600 for a two-way four-wheeler journey on the expressway.

“If the toll is fixed at ₹1 per km, it will be only ₹118 for the journey,” he said.

He also alleged that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was behind the private company, which was executing the project and making huge profits.

Contending that the PCU (passenger car units) on the highway was 90,000 per day as per figures cited by NHAI two years ago, Mr. Vishwanath said and claimed that the toll collection would reach ₹5 crore per day even if a toll of ₹500 is levied.

This, he said, works out to ₹1,800 crore a month and ₹18,000 crore over the next ten years.

The cost of the project so far is ₹ 9,551 crore while the NHAI estimated the total cost to be around ₹12,000 crore. Under the Hybrid Annuity model, the government bears 40 per cent of the project cost while the developer is permitted to recover 60 per cent of the total cost, which works out to ₹7,200 crore. But, the private company is set to collect a staggering ₹18,000 crore over the next ten years, Mr. Vishwanath claimed.

Allegations

Besides, he alleged that original cost of the project, when it was approved by the Dr. Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance Government in March 2014, more than two months before the BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, was just around ₹3,000 crore.

The cost of the project was escalated five times after the BJP Government came to power, he alleged.

Referring to the claims made by BJP leaders including Mysuru MP Pratap Simha that the expressway was built by the BJP Government, Mr. Vishwanath said the project approved during the Congress regime had been executed by the tax payers’ money. “It is not BJP’s money,” he sought to clarify.

Mr. Vishwanath targeted Mr. Simha by insinuating that there was a nexus between him and the suppliers of construction material like jelly and sand for the expressway project.