Karnataka

BJP MLC tests positive

Chikkamagaluru

Member of Legislative Council and BJP leader M.K. Pranesh and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 infection. In a Facebook statement, posted on Monday, Mr. Pranesh said the test results of the samples collected from his family members arrived on Sunday evening. He and his wife tested positive. “We are undergoing treatment in the designated hospital. There is no need to worry. We will get well soon”, he said.

