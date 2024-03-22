BJP MLC takes a dig at Congress for fielding Ministers’ kin in the Lok Sabha elections

March 22, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

Stating that the Congress has fielded family members of the Ministers in a majority of the constituencies in Karnataka, B.S. Arun, BJP MLC, conveyed his appreciation to ordinary workers of the Congress for their patience.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, March 22, Mr. Arun said that in the second list of candidates released by the Congress, a majority of the candidates were members of the Ministers’ families.

He read out the list of candidates, which included Sagar Khandre, son of Eshwar Khandre, Priyanka Jarkiholi, daughter of Satish Jarkiholi, Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Laxmi Hebbalkar, Samyukta Patil, daughter of Shivanand Patil, Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy, Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of S.S. Mallikarju, Geetha Shivarajkumar, sister of Madhu Bangarappa, D.K. Suresh, brother of D.K. Shivakumar.

“The Congress has fielded family members of Ministers, who hardly worked for the party. The ordinary workers who worked for the party for decades have not been given a chance,” he commented.

When it was pointed out that the BJP too fielded family members, Mr. Arun said that those who secured opportunities to contest in the BJP had worked for the party for some years and held responsibilities in the organisation.

Mr. Arun commented that the Congress government in the State was anti-farmer, anti-Dalit, anti-Hindu, and anti-development as well. Soon after coming to power, Congress stopped the State government’s contribution to the Kissan Samman scheme. It utilised the funds for the welfare of SC-ST to implement the guarantee schemes. On more than one occasion, it decided against the interests of Hindus. And, there had been no funds for development work in the state, he alleged.

BJP district president T.D. Megharaj and others were present at the press conference.