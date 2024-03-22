GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MLC takes a dig at Congress for fielding Ministers’ kin in the Lok Sabha elections

Congress has fielded family members of Ministers, who hardly worked for the party. The ordinary workers who worked for the party for decades have not been given a chance, says B.S. Arun

March 22, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that the Congress has fielded family members of the Ministers in a majority of the constituencies in Karnataka, B.S. Arun, BJP MLC, conveyed his appreciation to ordinary workers of the Congress for their patience.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, March 22, Mr. Arun said that in the second list of candidates released by the Congress, a majority of the candidates were members of the Ministers’ families.

He read out the list of candidates, which included Sagar Khandre, son of Eshwar Khandre, Priyanka Jarkiholi, daughter of Satish Jarkiholi, Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Laxmi Hebbalkar, Samyukta Patil, daughter of Shivanand Patil, Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Ramalinga Reddy, Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of S.S. Mallikarju, Geetha Shivarajkumar, sister of Madhu Bangarappa, D.K. Suresh, brother of D.K. Shivakumar.

“The Congress has fielded family members of Ministers, who hardly worked for the party. The ordinary workers who worked for the party for decades have not been given a chance,” he commented.

When it was pointed out that the BJP too fielded family members, Mr. Arun said that those who secured opportunities to contest in the BJP had worked for the party for some years and held responsibilities in the organisation.

Mr. Arun commented that the Congress government in the State was anti-farmer, anti-Dalit, anti-Hindu, and anti-development as well. Soon after coming to power, Congress stopped the State government’s contribution to the Kissan Samman scheme. It utilised the funds for the welfare of SC-ST to implement the guarantee schemes. On more than one occasion, it decided against the interests of Hindus. And, there had been no funds for development work in the state, he alleged.

BJP district president T.D. Megharaj and others were present at the press conference.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.