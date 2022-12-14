BJP MLC seeks to bring private member’s Bill to ban halal certification

December 14, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

N. Ravikumar, BJP MLC, as now written to Chairman, Legislative Council, seeking permission to introduce a private member’s Bill in the legislature session to be held in Belagavi from December 19, to amend Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to ban any private organisation from issuing certification of foods.

The letter states that the Bill seeks to ban any company from advertising with a claim that a religious institution has certified the food product. The Bill is aimed at banning Halal certification, though the letter doesn’t say so explicitly. Hindutva groups have been carrying on a campaign against halal certification since the beginning of 2022 in the State. The letter claims this amendment will bring in an additional revenue of ₹5,000 crore for the State exchequer.