BJP MLC D.S. Arun says administration in Kuvempu University has collapsed, urges V-C and State Government to address issues related to admission and financial condition of the varsity

The government declared II PU examination results on April 11 this year. However, the classes for the first-year degree are yet to begin

Published - August 27, 2024 05:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Kuvempu University is located in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Kuvempu University is located in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Member of Legislative Council D.S. Arun has alleged that the administration at Kuvempu University has collapsed. “There has been an inordinate delay in admission to degree courses, and the university has been facing a shortage of funds,” he told the media in Shivamogga on August 27.

The government declared II PU examination results on April 11 this year. However, the classes for the first-year degree are yet to begin. Admissions through the online portal had not been done properly. The post-graduate classes have also not started, he said.

Regarding the financial condition, the MLC said the guest faculty had not been paid. Similarly, the staff who did evaluation of answer papers had not been paid.

“The State Government has ignored the university. The Vice-Chancellor of the university and the State Government should address these issue,” he urged.

The BJP MLC had complained to the Governor against the State Government alleging misuse of funds allocated to taluk panchayats and zilla panchayats. During the Legislative Council session in 2023, he had raised a question about unspent amounts in taluk panchayats and zilla panchayats. He was told that the unspent amount had been credited to the consolidated fund of the State.

However, upon inquiry, he learnt that the amount was not credited to the consolidated fund. “There is no clarity on ₹1,953 crore. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is responsible for this issue. I have sought an inquiry into the issue,” he said.

Karnataka / university

